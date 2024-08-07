MagazineBuy Print

World No. 1 Swiatek qualifies for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

The season finale, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams, will offer record prize money of USD 15.25 million with an increase in 2025 and 2026.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 16:56 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Swiatek, 23, will aim to defend her singles title, with the Polish being the first player to qualify for the WTA final.
Swiatek, 23, will aim to defend her singles title, with the Polish being the first player to qualify for the WTA final.
infoIcon

Swiatek, 23, will aim to defend her singles title, with the Polish being the first player to qualify for the WTA final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2-9, the governing body of women’s tennis said on Wednesday.

The season finale, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams, will offer record prize money of USD 15.25 million with an increase in 2025 and 2026 after Saudi Arabia signed a three-year deal in April to host the event.

Poland’s Swiatek, 23, will aim to defend her singles title.

“It’s a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fourth year in a row,” said Swiatek, who has won five trophies this season including the French Open title and took bronze at the Paris Olympics.

“I hope the performances of the eight best players of the season will give a lot of joy to the fans all over the world.”

