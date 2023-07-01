Indian juniors qualify for IC Rod Laver Challenge World Finals

The Indian team of Rushil Khosla, Rethin Pranav, Sohini Mohanty and Asmi Adkar, won the Asia-Oceania IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan.

In the four-team competition that featured two teams from host Japan apart from Pakistan, India won all its ties in the round robin format, to qualify for the World Finals to be staged in San Diego, USA, in November.

Each tie had six matches, and India won 6-0 against both Japan-B and Pakistan. However, it was a tough battle against Japan-A, as the captain of the team, Vikram Anand recalled.

Rethin Pranav and Asmi Adkar lost their singles matches. Rushil and Sohini won their singles matches. India won the boys doubles, but the girls lost the doubles 9-11 in the super tie-break.

In the eventual mixed doubles played on a super tie-break format, Rushil and Sohini prevailed 10-6 against the Japanese to help India triumph 4-3.

The captain appreciated the efforts of all the four players who had assembled from different parts of the world to represent the country. He was very pleased with the quality of game demonstrated by Rushil who won all his matches with a touch of assurance.

“Rushil was outstanding. With the right support, he could be one of India’s top players. With the right preparation we stand a good chance in the World Finals, even though we don’t know the other teams qualifying for it”, said Vikram Anand.