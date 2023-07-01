Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title in doubles at Mallorca Open

Yuki Bhambri clinched his maiden title on the ATP Tour in men’s doubles at the Mallorca Open in Spain on Saturday.

Bhambri and his South African partner Lloyd Harris defeated the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes in the final of the ATP250 event.

🏆 C A M P E O N E S 🏆



🇮🇳 Bhambri / 🇿🇦 Harris conquistan el título de dobles ante Haase/ Oswald por 6-3, 6-4.@atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #MallorcaChampionshipspic.twitter.com/wzjaczOPUY — Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) July 1, 2023

The 30-year-old, a former World No. 83 in singles, resurrected his injury-hit career by shifting to doubles and playing regularly with compatriot Saketh Myneni in the last year and a half. The duo has since won seven titles on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

Yuki and Saketh are sixth on the list of alternates for men’s doubles at this year’s Wimbledon.