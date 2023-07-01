MagazineBuy Print

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title in doubles at Mallorca Open

Bhambri and his South African partner Lloyd Harris defeated the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes in the final.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 19:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuki Bhambri (left) and his South African partner Lloyd Harris (right) won the men’s doubles title at Mallorca Open on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: India's Yuki Bhambri (left) and his South African partner Lloyd Harris (right) won the men's doubles title at Mallorca Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuki Bhambri (left) and his South African partner Lloyd Harris (right) won the men’s doubles title at Mallorca Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/GETTY IMAGES

Yuki Bhambri clinched his maiden title on the ATP Tour in men’s doubles at the Mallorca Open in Spain on Saturday.

Bhambri and his South African partner Lloyd Harris defeated the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes in the final of the ATP250 event.

The 30-year-old, a former World No. 83 in singles, resurrected his injury-hit career by shifting to doubles and playing regularly with compatriot Saketh Myneni in the last year and a half. The duo has since won seven titles on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

Yuki and Saketh are sixth on the list of alternates for men’s doubles at this year’s Wimbledon.

Yuki Bhambri /

ATP Tour /

Mallorca Open /

Lloyd Harris

