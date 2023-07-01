Yuki Bhambri clinched his maiden title on the ATP Tour in men’s doubles at the Mallorca Open in Spain on Saturday.
Bhambri and his South African partner Lloyd Harris defeated the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes in the final of the ATP250 event.
The 30-year-old, a former World No. 83 in singles, resurrected his injury-hit career by shifting to doubles and playing regularly with compatriot Saketh Myneni in the last year and a half. The duo has since won seven titles on the second-tier Challenger Tour.
Yuki and Saketh are sixth on the list of alternates for men’s doubles at this year’s Wimbledon.
Latest on Sportstar
- Matrix Fight Night LIVE updates: MFN 12 main card underway; India’s Puja vs Russia’s Anastasia in strawweight title bout
- Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title in doubles at Mallorca Open
- Seema achieves AFI’s Asian Games 2022 qualification mark
- India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN 0-0 IND, Indian football updates
- SAFF Championship 2023: Why is Sandesh Jhingan not playing in India vs Lebanon semifinal?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE