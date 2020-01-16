Tennis Tennis Australian Open qualifiers: Prajnesh advances to second round, Nagal crashes out India's Sumit Nagal lost the Australian Open first-round qualifier 7-6 (2) 6-2 to Egypt's Mohamed Safwat on Thursday. PTI Melbourne 16 January, 2020 11:39 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat local wild card entry Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 in the Australian Open qualifiers. - AP PTI Melbourne 16 January, 2020 11:39 IST India’s Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the first round to crash out of the men’s singles qualifiers of the Australian Open here on Thursday.Nagal, seeded 21st in the qualifiers, was shown the door by Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 7-6 (2) 6-2 after a one hour and 28 minutes contest.Prajnesh Gunneswaran remains the lone Indian in contention after advancing to the second round of the men’s singles.Prajnesh defeated local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 to set up second round clash with Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.Ramkumar Ramanathan on Tuesday made an early exit along with lone Indian contender in women’s singles qualifier, Anikta Raina. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.