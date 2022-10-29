Indian tennis players looking forward to competing in upcoming Challenger tournaments

Indian tennis players can look forward to competing in four Challenger tournaments at home in the first quarter of 2023.

Announcing on Saturday, the secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar, said that three ATP100 Challengers, offering prize money of over $100,000 each, would be played in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

There will also be an ATP 50 Challenger, offering a prize purse of $37,520 in Nagpur in February.

“We will be hosting the first-ever ITF $40,000 series. The two women’s events will be held in Pune and Indore in the weeks of January 16 and 23 respectively”, stated Dhupar.

“We are extremely thankful to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and our State Associations for helping us host these events. We are sure that our players will be tremendously benefited from these events”, he said.

There will also be four $15,000 ITF women’s events in Jhajjar, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru after the $40,000 events. For the men, there will be four $15,000 events in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

With a packed calendar for November and December already in place, the AITA secretary-general pointed out that there would be 21 international professional events and 11 ITF junior events in India from now till March 2023.

“With so many ITF junior events scheduled in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Indore, Gurugram, Dehradun, Bhilai and Madurai, we will have at least six to eight boys and girls making it to the Grand Slams in 2023”, said Dhupar.