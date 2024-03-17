MagazineBuy Print

Indian Wells: Medvedev ready to go above and beyond against Alcaraz in bid for maiden title

Medvedev beat Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the semifinal on Saturday to set up a clash against two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz - a repeat of last year’s final.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 14:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates his victory over USA’s Tommy Paul.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates his victory over USA’s Tommy Paul. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates his victory over USA’s Tommy Paul. | Photo Credit: AFP

Daniil Medvedev said he will need to play at a “20 out of 10” to beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s Indian Wells final in the California desert.

Medvedev beat Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the semifinal on Saturday to set up a clash against two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz - a repeat of last year’s final.

Alcaraz has won three of his last four meetings with Medvedev and boasts a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Russian.

ALSO READ | ‘Grateful’ Sinner to take lessons from Alcaraz defeat

Medvedev said he would approach the match with the same mindset he took into this year’s Australian Open final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

“I knew last three times Sinner beat me, and I knew if I want to win I have to go there, give my all, 11 out of 10, 20 out of 10, whatever,” Medvedev told reporters.

“That’s the way I entered the match with Carlos in the US Open, also. I still feel this way, especially on this court.”

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024

Medvedev said he was trying not to centre his season around the four Grand Slams, adding that he hoped this approach would work at Indian Wells - the only hardcourt Masters 1000 title he has not yet won.

“I want to try to win more than just Grand Slams. I want to try to play good in other tournaments,” the former world number one said.

“I’m happy that here I managed to do it and it’s not a Grand Slam but I managed to stay focused, fight till the end, and yeah, try to win it. I’m just trying my best all the time. Sometimes my best is very good. Sometimes it’s not. Let’s hope tomorrow it’s going to be very good.”

