Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open 2024, announces on X (formerly known as twitter) on March 16, 2024.

The Serbian has stated, “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”

Hi Miami!

Unfortunately I won't be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule. I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I'm looking fw competing in MI in future! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 16, 2024

The main draw of Miami Open is set to begin on March 19 and the final will be played on March 30.

Djokovic recently had a shock exit at the Indian Wells in the Round of 32 against Italy’s Luca Nardi.