Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open 2024, announces on X (formerly known as twitter) on March 16, 2024.
The Serbian has stated, “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”
The main draw of Miami Open is set to begin on March 19 and the final will be played on March 30.
Djokovic recently had a shock exit at the Indian Wells in the Round of 32 against Italy’s Luca Nardi.
Latest on Sportstar
- Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024
- Indian sports news wrap: March 16
- Four-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
- FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
- McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE