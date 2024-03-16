MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024

Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open The main draw of Miami Open is set to begin on March 19 and the final will be played on March 30.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 17:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Novak Djokovic in action at the Indian Wells - BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament
File Photo: Novak Djokovic in action at the Indian Wells - BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Novak Djokovic in action at the Indian Wells - BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open 2024, announces on X (formerly known as twitter) on March 16, 2024.

The Serbian has stated, “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”

The main draw of Miami Open is set to begin on March 19 and the final will be played on March 30.

Djokovic recently had a shock exit at the Indian Wells in the Round of 32 against Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Miami Open

