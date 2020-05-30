Tennis Tennis Italian Open to be played in Rome in September, says federation president This year’s edition of the Italian Open had been scheduled to start at the Foro Italico on May 11, but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI Milan 30 May, 2020 11:11 IST The Internazionali BNL d’Italia is likley to be held in September. (Representative Image) - AP PTI Milan 30 May, 2020 11:11 IST Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi said he was confident that the ATP and WTA Rome clay-court tournament could now be played in September.This year’s edition had been scheduled to start at the Foro Italico on May 11, but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.RELATED| Coronavirus: Roland Garros planning for fans not empty seats “I think that, barring major upheavals, we are going to reorganise the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in September, between the middle and the end of the month,” Binaghi told SuperTennis.Binaghi said he would meet shortly with Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora to discuss ways to “allow the public enjoy this great event“.RELATE| What are the right criteria to pick the tennis GOAT?The tournament would, however, overlap with the French Open at Roland Garros which begins on September 20, with qualifying the week before. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos