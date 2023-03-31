B R Adityan Memorial ITF men’s tournament to start on April 2

The second edition of the B R Adityan Memorial ITF men’s 15k USD tennis tournament is set to be held at the Gandhi Nagar Club, Adyar from April 2 to April 9.

It is the fourth ITF Men’s Futures Circuit tournament in India this season, with New Delhi, Lucknow and Mysuru hosting 25k USD events in the past three weeks.

USA’s Oliver Crawford, World No. 290, will be the top seed, with the main draw also featuring top Indian players such as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sidharth Rawat, Digvijaypratap Singh and reigning national champion Manish Suresh Kumar.

Manish Ganesh, Sandesh Dattatray Kurale, Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash and Arjun Mahadevan have been awarded main draw wildcards.

Last opportunity at home for local men’s players

The 2023 Indian tennis calendar began with the ATP250 event in Pune followed by the three Challengers in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune and the three ITFs in New Delhi, Lucknow and Mysuru. As it stands, the ITF event in Chennai is the last one the country is hosting this season for men.

“For the next three months, we’ll be hosting events for junior players. The senior men’s calendar for the latter half of the year is yet to be confirmed,” said Prem Karra, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

Like last year, the city could also host the WTA250 event in the coming months. Karra said, “The President (Vijay Amritraj) is looking for a spot around the same time as last year in September. Hopefully, we will have the WTA event.”

However, as far as the ATP Tour tennis is concerned, Pune will once again host the 250 event next year.