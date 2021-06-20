Tennis Tennis Ons Jabeur secures landmark victory in Birmingham final Ons Jabeur claimed her first win over Daria Kasatkina to clinch the Viking Classic final on Sunday. AP BIRMINGHAM 20 June, 2021 21:56 IST Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the Viking Classic title on Sunday. - Reuters AP BIRMINGHAM 20 June, 2021 21:56 IST Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday.It was also the Tunisian player's first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass.RELATED| Berrettini lifts Queen's title after defeating Norrie The 24th-ranked Jabeur lost her two previous singles finals — against Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018 and at Charleston earlier this season.Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :