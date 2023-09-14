MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Top-seeded Jabeur crashes out of WTA San Diego Open

Anastasia Potapova stunned top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA San Diego Open on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 08:06 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Anastasia Potapova in action.
Anastasia Potapova in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Anastasia Potapova in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Anastasia Potapova stunned top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA San Diego Open on Wednesday.

Potapova, ranked 27th in the world, said patience was the key against the world number seven, who reached her third Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year.

“Ons is very tough to play,” said Potapova, who had edged Alycia Parks in three sets in the first round as Jabeur enjoyed a first-round bye.

“She is truly one of the best in the world and with her style it’s very uncomfortable. I’m really happy and proud to get this win.”

READ | Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose

Jabeur was coming off a fourth-round showing at the US Open, where she battled illness in the opening rounds.

Potapova notched her sixth career victory over a top-10 player and lined up a quarter-final meeting with 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 winner over fellow American Katie Volynets.

Potapova converted six of her 11 break chances, breaking the Tunisian at love to seal the opening set.

Jabeur served for the second set at 6-5 but was broken, Potapova racing to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker before Jabeur bore down to knot it at 4-4.

Jabeur’s ninth double fault of the match gave Potapova a double match point, and Jabeur fired wide with a forehand to end it.

Second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France was due to open her campaign later Wednesday in a challenging second-round meeting with Sloane Stephens.

Related Topics

Anastasia Potapova /

Ons Jabeur /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top-seeded Jabeur crashes out of WTA San Diego Open
    AFP
  2. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Top-seeded Jabeur crashes out of WTA San Diego Open
    AFP
  2. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  3. WATCH - Djokovic joins Serbian Davis Cup team in Valencia after emotional US Open title celebrations back home
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serbia and France off to winning starts in Davis Cup
    Reuters
  5. Sanchez Vicario blames ex-husband as fraud trial starts
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top-seeded Jabeur crashes out of WTA San Diego Open
    AFP
  2. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment