MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose

Britain battled to victory over last year’s Davis Cup runners-up Australia in its Finals group stage opener on Wednesday, while Spain and Italy both suffered chastening defeats at home.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 07:35 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Britain’s Jack Draper celebrates victory against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match.
Britain’s Jack Draper celebrates victory against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Britain’s Jack Draper celebrates victory against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain battled to victory over last year’s Davis Cup runners-up Australia in their Finals group stage opener on Wednesday, while Spain and Italy both suffered chastening defeats at home in the premier men’s team competition.

Debutant Jack Draper repaid Britain skipper Leon Smith’s faith in him by giving the hosts a superb start, as he came from behind to seal a 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of the partisan home crowd at the Manchester Arena.

“There’s nothing better, a real battle and a massive crowd here,” Draper said. “It’s amazing to play my first Davis Cup tie in the UK in this sort of arena. I’m so grateful to be here and I’m happy Leon trusted me and put me out here today.

WATCH | Djokovic joins Serbian Davis Cup team in Valencia after emotional US Open title celebrations back home

“I’m playing for my country so I had to put everything on the line... the team’s dialled in this year, we want to get to the Finals after a tough run last year.”

Britain, bidding to reach the quarter-finals from Group B after missing out for the first time since 2018 last year, then completed the victory when an inspired Dan Evans beat world number 12 Alex de Minaur 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

In Valencia, the Czech Republic took an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts Spain, who were missing Carlos Alcaraz after the world number two decided to pull out of the squad to recover following his U.S. Open semi-final defeat.

Tomas Machac cruised past Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-4 and Jiri Lehecka doubled their lead, downing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(5), 7-5 to put them in a strong position in Group C alongside Serbia, who won their tie on Tuesday.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout rounds in Malaga, which take place in November.

Italy also endured a disappointing day in front of home fans in Bologna, as defending champions Canada secured a comfortable Group A victory in a re-match of last year’s semifinal.

World number 200 Alexis Galarneau beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(8), 6-4 and the 158th-ranked Gabriel Diallo stunned Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-4 as Canada showed they can be a force even without Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic.

Italy are without Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini this week but still have three top-50 singles players in the squad.

In Split, the United States got off to a good start against hosts Croatia as Mackenzie McDonald downed Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-2 but Borna Gojo levelled the Group D tie by beating world number 11 Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6(6).

But the U.S. pair of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram edged out Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-2 in the doubles rubber to ensure a 2-1 victory.

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Australia /

Great Britain /

Spain /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Actor Tom Holland swaps webslingers for golf clubs at BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  2. WATCH - Djokovic joins Serbian Davis Cup team in Valencia after emotional US Open title celebrations back home
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia and France off to winning starts in Davis Cup
    Reuters
  4. Sanchez Vicario blames ex-husband as fraud trial starts
    Reuters
  5. Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations, will appeal against decision
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2023: Britain sees off Australia; Spain, Italy lose
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Actor Tom Holland swaps webslingers for golf clubs at BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment