WATCH - Djokovic joins Serbian Davis Cup team in Valencia after emotional US Open title celebrations back home

Novak Djokovic joined the Serbian team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Valencia on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Serbian clinched his fourth US Open title on Sunday and equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.
He, along with the the Serbian men’s basketball team which finished runner-up at FIBA World Cup, were involved in emotional celebrations on the famous balcony of the city hall in Belgrade on Tuesday.
Serbia, the 2010 champion, has been kept in Group C with Spain, Czech Republic and Republic of Korea. It won its opener against Korea 3-0 on Tuesday.
Djokovic is expected to play in its second match against the Czech Republic on Saturday. Top two teams from the group will progress to the Final 8 stage which takes place in Malaga on 21-26 November.
