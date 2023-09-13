MagazineBuy Print

WATCH - Djokovic joins Serbian Davis Cup team in Valencia after emotional US Open title celebrations back home

Djokovic clinched his fourth US Open title on Sunday and equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 19:52 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic joined the Serbian team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Valencia on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Serbian clinched his fourth US Open title on Sunday and equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

He, along with the the Serbian men’s basketball team which finished runner-up at FIBA World Cup, were involved in emotional celebrations on the famous balcony of the city hall in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Serbia, the 2010 champion, has been kept in Group C with Spain, Czech Republic and Republic of Korea. It won its opener against Korea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Djokovic is expected to play in its second match against the Czech Republic on Saturday. Top two teams from the group will progress to the Final 8 stage which takes place in Malaga on 21-26 November.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Davis Cup /

ATP

