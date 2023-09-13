MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Djokovic celebrates U.S Open triumph with Serbian basketball team

Tennis star Novak Djokovic surprised the fans when he made an appearance and celebrated alongside Serbia’s national basketball team after their recent exploits at the U.S. Open and the FIBA World Cup respectively in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 12:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (C) shows his emotions as he is welcomed by a crowd of thousands in central Belgrade after winning the US Open.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (C) shows his emotions as he is welcomed by a crowd of thousands in central Belgrade after winning the US Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (C) shows his emotions as he is welcomed by a crowd of thousands in central Belgrade after winning the US Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tennis star Novak Djokovic surprised the fans when he made an appearance and celebrated alongside Serbia’s national basketball team in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Djokovic celebrated his US Open triumph while his nation’s basketball team celebrated its silver medal run at the recently concluded FIBA World Cup.

Serbia went down to an unbeaten Germany in the final of the World Cup. Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night.

It was Germany’s first World Cup title; its previous top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.

Djokovic thanked the fans for their support, saying that his triumph was a victory for the entire country, not just him. His brief statement was greeted with thunderous ovation and a flurry of Serbian patriotic anthems.

Novak Djokovic

FIBA World Cup

FIBA Basketball World Cup

