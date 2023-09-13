VIDEO: Djokovic celebrates U.S Open triumph with Serbian basketball team

Tennis star Novak Djokovic surprised the fans when he made an appearance and celebrated alongside Serbia’s national basketball team in Belgrade on Wednesday.
Djokovic celebrated his US Open triumph while his nation’s basketball team celebrated its silver medal run at the recently concluded FIBA World Cup.
Serbia went down to an unbeaten Germany in the final of the World Cup. Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night.
It was Germany’s first World Cup title; its previous top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.
Djokovic thanked the fans for their support, saying that his triumph was a victory for the entire country, not just him. His brief statement was greeted with thunderous ovation and a flurry of Serbian patriotic anthems.
