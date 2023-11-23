Jannik Sinner kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and then successfully teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles against the Netherlands to send his nation into the semifinals of the Davis Cup on Thursday.
Italy rallied to a 2-1 win to reach the last-four for the second straight season. Without Sinner, the Italians were eliminated by eventual champion Canada last year.
The Netherlands got the first point when Botic van de Zandschulp saved two match points to beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (7) in a thrilling opening singles that lasted nearly 3 hours.
ALSO READ | Red-hot Djokovic hoping for ‘final push’ for Serbia in Davis Cup
The fourth-ranked Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (3) 6-1 to make it 1-1 and then, along with Sonego, defeated Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles.
The 22-year-old Sinner was coming off a runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals last week.
The Italians won their lone Davis Cup title in 1976, and will be seeking a first final appearance since 1998. Italy has reached seven semifinals this century.
The Netherlands, in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, was trying to match its best-ever performance from a semifinal appearance in 2001.
Italy will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and Great Britain later Thursday.
Australia and Finland will play in the other semifinal match on Friday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
- IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
- Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
- Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
- IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE