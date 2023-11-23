MagazineBuy Print

Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season

Italy rallied to a 2-1 win to reach the last-four for the second straight season. Without Sinner, the Italians were eliminated by eventual champion Canada last year.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 23:32 IST , MALAGA

AP
Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy celebrate winning match point during the Quarter-Final doubles match against Netherlands in the Davis Cup Final
Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy celebrate winning match point during the Quarter-Final doubles match against Netherlands in the Davis Cup Final | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy celebrate winning match point during the Quarter-Final doubles match against Netherlands in the Davis Cup Final

Jannik Sinner kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and then successfully teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles against the Netherlands to send his nation into the semifinals of the Davis Cup on Thursday.

Italy rallied to a 2-1 win to reach the last-four for the second straight season. Without Sinner, the Italians were eliminated by eventual champion Canada last year.

The Netherlands got the first point when Botic van de Zandschulp saved two match points to beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (7) in a thrilling opening singles that lasted nearly 3 hours.

ALSO READ | Red-hot Djokovic hoping for ‘final push’ for Serbia in Davis Cup

The fourth-ranked Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (3) 6-1 to make it 1-1 and then, along with Sonego, defeated Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles.

The 22-year-old Sinner was coming off a runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals last week.

The Italians won their lone Davis Cup title in 1976, and will be seeking a first final appearance since 1998. Italy has reached seven semifinals this century.

The Netherlands, in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, was trying to match its best-ever performance from a semifinal appearance in 2001.

Italy will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and Great Britain later Thursday.

Australia and Finland will play in the other semifinal match on Friday.

