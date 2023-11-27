MagazineBuy Print

Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years

After Matteo Arnaldi beat Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the opening singles, Jannik Sinner completed the job with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Alex de Minaur.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 00:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates a point during the Davis Cup Final match against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates a point during the Davis Cup Final match against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Sunday in Malaga, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates a point during the Davis Cup Final match against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Sunday in Malaga, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy’s 47-year-wait for a Davis Cup title ended on Sunday with Matteo Arnaldi and Jannik Sinner winning their respective singles rubbers to beat 28-time champion Australia 2-0 in the final in Malaga, Spain.

The 22-year-old Arnaldi defeated Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the opening singles to give Italy, the 1976 champion, a 1-0 lead.

Sinner finished the job with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alex de Minaur in the second singles match. The 22-year-old Italian had saved three match points in his win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to bring Italy back in the semifinal against Serbia before beating him again in the doubles to lead his nation to its first final in 25 years.

This was the fourth Davis Cup final between Italy and Australia after 1960, 1961 and 1977.

More to follow...

Related stories

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Jannik Sinner /

Alex De Minaur /

Alexie Popyrin

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

