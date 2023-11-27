Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years

Italy’s 47-year-wait for a Davis Cup title ended on Sunday with Matteo Arnaldi and Jannik Sinner winning their respective singles rubbers to beat 28-time champion Australia 2-0 in the final in Malaga, Spain.

The 22-year-old Arnaldi defeated Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the opening singles to give Italy, the 1976 champion, a 1-0 lead.

Sinner finished the job with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alex de Minaur in the second singles match. The 22-year-old Italian had saved three match points in his win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to bring Italy back in the semifinal against Serbia before beating him again in the doubles to lead his nation to its first final in 25 years.

This was the fourth Davis Cup final between Italy and Australia after 1960, 1961 and 1977.

More to follow...