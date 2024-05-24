MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Sinner not worried about hip ahead of Roland Garros

Sinner, who could become the new world number one over the next fortnight, withdrew before his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open and skipped the Rome Masters.

Published : May 24, 2024 21:36 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 30, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 30, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 30, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italian Jannik Sinner says his hip injury has recovered in time for the French Open but his preparation has not been ideal.

Sinner, who could become the new world number one over the next fortnight, withdrew before his quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open and skipped the Rome Masters.

The Australian Open champion had said he would not risk his long-term fitness by playing at Roland Garros unless he was fully recovered, but will take his place in the draw.

“I mean, I’m not concerned anymore about my hip. The last tests we made, they were very positive. That’s why I’m here,” the 22-year-old world number two said on Friday.

READ | French Open 2024: Alcaraz pain-free heading into tournament but still concerned

“I said I come only here if the hip, it’s in a good shape. The general physical shape is not perfect. I didn’t play tennis for nearly three weeks, which is quite a lot before a Grand Slam. But look, I’ll try to play day by day.

“This is a little bit different approach of a tournament than it used to be. But hopefully getting through the first round can help me a little bit find my rhythm.”

Sinner said he has been practising and playing points for the past three days and was feeling “better and better”.

He will play American Christopher Eubanks in the opening round on Sunday. 

