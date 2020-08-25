Tennis Tennis Ostapenko, Navarro pull out of U.S. Open Ostapenko is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. AP NEW YORK 25 August, 2020 09:21 IST Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion has pulled out of the U.S. Open. - Getty Images AP NEW YORK 25 August, 2020 09:21 IST Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, pulled out of the U.S. Open on Monday, citing a change of schedule. She is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings already were out, including No. 1 Ash Barty, the reigning champion at Roland Garros, and No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 winner at Flushing Meadows. Also pulling out Monday was Carla Suarez Navarro, who was fined $40,000 of her $58,000 prize money at the U.S. Open last year for what was deemed a lack of effort after she retired from her first-round match with a lower-back injury. Unfortunately I had to withdraw from the @usopen due to health reasons. I’m not ready to compete at the moment, so I’m following medical advice. All the best to those competing in NYC. Hope to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/mEAmqbtXM0— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) August 24, 2020 With the two withdrawals, Kurumi Nara and Whitney Osuigwe were able to get into the main draw. A wild-card invitation awarded to Osuigwe was transferred to 16-year-old Californian Katrina Scott by the U.S. Tennis Association. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos