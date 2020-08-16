Tennis Tennis Brady claims first title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks U.S. return In the first set, a defensive effort saw Jennifer Brady save all four break points faced before going on the attack in the second to clinch the Top Seed Open title. Reuters 16 August, 2020 23:10 IST Jennifer Brady claimed her first-ever career WTA title at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. - Twitter Reuters 16 August, 2020 23:10 IST American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final.The hard court, outdoor competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marked the WTA's first tournament in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced almost all sport into a long break earlier this year.READ | Simona Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open In the first set, a defensive effort saw Brady save all four break points faced before going on the attack in the second set, winning more than 80% of her first serve points in front of the empty stands.Brady, who defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinal, thrust her hands into the sky after firing off a forehand winner to clinch the match and walked to the net to tap her opponent's racket in a socially distanced gesture of sportsmanship.The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York from later this week, followed by the U.S. Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from August 31 to September 13. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos