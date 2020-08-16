More Sports More Sports Sports calendar (August 17-23) - Football season comes to a close England will face off Pakistan in the third and final Test at Southampton while the delayed football season comes to a close with the Champions League final. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 21:39 IST The Champions League final will be played in Lisbon on August 23. - ap Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 21:39 IST The much delayed 2019-20 football season will come to an end on August 23 with the Champions League final and the Europa League final the day before.With the U.S. Open set to begin next week, New York will host the Western and Southern Open from August 21. Pakistan and England will head into the third and final Test at Southampton after majority of the second Test was washed out due to bad weather.Here is the schedule and timings for this week's competitions:Monday, August 17: Football - Europa League semifinals - Manchester United vs Sevilla - 12.30 AMTuesday, August 18: Football - Europa League semifinals - Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 12.30 AMWednesday, August 19: Football - Champions League semifinals - RB Leipzig vs PSG - 12.30 AMThursday, August 20: Football - Champions League semifinals - Lyon vs Bayern Munich - 12.30 AMFriday, August 21: Cricket - England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Southampton - 3.30 PM onwards (August 21-25)Tennis - Western and Southern Open - 8 PM onwards (August 21-28)Saturday, August 22: Football - Europa League final - 12.30 AMMonday, August 24: Football - Champions League final - 12.30 AM(All timings are in Indian Standard Time) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.