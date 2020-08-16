Sports calendar (August 17-23) - Football season comes to a close

The much delayed 2019-20 football season will come to an end on August 23 with the Champions League final and the Europa League final the day before.

With the U.S. Open set to begin next week, New York will host the Western and Southern Open from August 21. Pakistan and England will head into the third and final Test at Southampton after majority of the second Test was washed out due to bad weather.

Here is the schedule and timings for this week's competitions:

Monday, August 17: Football - Europa League semifinals - Manchester United vs Sevilla - 12.30 AM

Tuesday, August 18: Football - Europa League semifinals - Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 12.30 AM

Wednesday, August 19: Football - Champions League semifinals - RB Leipzig vs PSG - 12.30 AM

Thursday, August 20: Football - Champions League semifinals - Lyon vs Bayern Munich - 12.30 AM

Friday, August 21: Cricket - England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Southampton - 3.30 PM onwards (August 21-25)

Tennis - Western and Southern Open - 8 PM onwards (August 21-28)

Saturday, August 22: Football - Europa League final - 12.30 AM

Monday, August 24: Football - Champions League final - 12.30 AM

(All timings are in Indian Standard Time)