Tennis Konta out of Wimbledon after team member's positive COVID-19 test Konta was set to take on the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the first round on Monday. China's Wang Yafan will take her position in the draw as a lucky loser. Team Sportstar 28 June, 2021 01:48 IST Johanna Konta was the no. 1 ranked Brit in the women's draw. - Getty Images British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club said on Sunday.Konta, who was seeded 27th, must undertake a 10-day quarantine period after being identified as a close contact."A member of Johanna Konta's team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships' testing protocols," a statement said."A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships."