ATP Qatar Open Final: Khachanov ends Czech teenager Mensik’s dream run to clinch sixth title

The 17th-ranked Russian claims a sixth career title against 18-year-old Mensik, the youngest finalist at a tour event since Carlos Alcaraz at Umag in 2021.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 23:19 IST , Doha - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the men’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik at the ATP Qatar Open
Russia’s Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the men’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik at the ATP Qatar Open | Photo Credit: AFP
Russia’s Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the men’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik at the ATP Qatar Open | Photo Credit: AFP

Karen Khachanov ended Jakub Mensik’s bid to become the 10th youngest ATP champion with a straight sets win in the Qatar Open final on Saturday.

The 17th-ranked Russian won 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 to claim a sixth career title against 18-year-old Mensik, the youngest finalist at a tour event since Carlos Alcaraz at Umag in 2021.

ALSO READ | Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny

Czech teenager Mensik, ranked 116 who will break into the top 100 next week, was playing in just his third main draw event following breakout runs to the third round of the 2023 US Open and a second-round appearance at the Australian Open last month.

On his way to the Doha final, he knocked out former world number one Andy Murray as well as top seed Andrey Rublev.

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
