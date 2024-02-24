MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal gets main draw wildcard for Dubai Championships

Nagal will face Italian World No. 49 Lorenzo Sonego in the campaign opener with a potential round of 16 clash against top seed Daniil Medvedev in what would be a rematch from Tokyo Olympics.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 15:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during the Bengaluru Open 2024 ATP Challenger Tour.
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during the Bengaluru Open 2024 ATP Challenger Tour. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Sumit Nagal in action during the Bengaluru Open 2024 ATP Challenger Tour. | Photo Credit: PTI

India No. 1 Sumit Nagal has received a main draw wildcard for the Dubai Championships, an ATP 500 event set to be held from February 26 to March 2.

Nagal will face Italian World No. 49 Lorenzo Sonego in the campaign opener with a potential round of 16 clash against top seed Daniil Medvedev in what would be a rematch from Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old Nagal, currently ranked 101, made his Top 100 debut after winning the fifth Challenger title of his career in Chennai this month.

Earlier this year, Nagal qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open where he defeated 31st-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the opening round. He became the first Indian man in 35 years to beat a seeded player at a Slam.

