Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny

Valentin Vacherot unleashed his big game at the crunch to snuff the challenge from Dane Sweeny 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Pune Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Vacherot has already won two Challengers this season in Thailand and said that he was looking forward to the third on Sunday.

Sweeny was at his crafty best in clinching the first set with a break in the 10th game, but Vacherot found his rhythm to jump right back into the match.

In the decider, it was tricky as Sweeny, who had saved two match points to beat Niki Poonacha in the quarterfinals, was getting to get at his fighting best but Vacherot had firm control on the game, making it an anti-climax for the excited fans.

In the final, Vacherot will be up against the 24-year-old Adam Walton who had to endure many anxious moments, as the second seed Duje Ajdukovic saved five match points with his spectacular game.

Walton led 7-5, 5-2 before Ajdukovic unleashed his best game. The latter had a set point at 6-5 in the eventual tie-break, but he could not convert as Walton prevailed 7-5, 7-6(6).

Walton will be looking to add to his seven singles titles, which include two from the Challengers.

He came back strong for the doubles final in partnership with Tristan Schoolkate, for an entertaining duel against Dan Added and Yunseong Chung. The Aussies won 7-6(4), 7-5.

So, Walton will be looking for a double on Sunday.

The results: Singles (semifinals): Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Dane Sweeny (Aus) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Adam Walton (Aus) bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 7-5, 7-6(6). Doubles (final): Tristan Schoolkate & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Dan Added (Fra) & Yunseong Chung (Kor) 7-6(4), 7-5.