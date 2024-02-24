MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny

The 25-year-old Vacherot has already won two Challengers this season in Thailand and said that he was looking forward to the third on Sunday.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 21:25 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Valentin Vacherot in action against Dane Sweeny in the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open Challenger in Pune on Friday.
Valentin Vacherot in action against Dane Sweeny in the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open Challenger in Pune on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Valentin Vacherot in action against Dane Sweeny in the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open Challenger in Pune on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Valentin Vacherot unleashed his big game at the crunch to snuff the challenge from Dane Sweeny 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Pune Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Vacherot has already won two Challengers this season in Thailand and said that he was looking forward to the third on Sunday.

Sweeny was at his crafty best in clinching the first set with a break in the 10th game, but Vacherot found his rhythm to jump right back into the match.

In the decider, it was tricky as Sweeny, who had saved two match points to beat Niki Poonacha in the quarterfinals, was getting to get at his fighting best but Vacherot had firm control on the game, making it an anti-climax for the excited fans.

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal gets main draw wildcard for Dubai Championships

In the final, Vacherot will be up against the 24-year-old Adam Walton who had to endure many anxious moments, as the second seed Duje Ajdukovic saved five match points with his spectacular game.

Walton led 7-5, 5-2 before Ajdukovic unleashed his best game. The latter had a set point at 6-5 in the eventual tie-break, but he could not convert as Walton prevailed 7-5, 7-6(6).

Walton will be looking to add to his seven singles titles, which include two from the Challengers.

He came back strong for the doubles final in partnership with Tristan Schoolkate, for an entertaining duel against Dan Added and Yunseong Chung. The Aussies won 7-6(4), 7-5.

So, Walton will be looking for a double on Sunday.

The results:
Singles (semifinals): Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Dane Sweeny (Aus) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Adam Walton (Aus) bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 7-5, 7-6(6).
Doubles (final): Tristan Schoolkate & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Dan Added (Fra) & Yunseong Chung (Kor) 7-6(4), 7-5.

Related Topics

Pune Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga gets two-match ban for abusing umpire
    AFP
  4. Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Sumit Nagal gets main draw wildcard for Dubai Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thompson downs Zverev to reach Los Cabos final, to face Ruud
    AFP
  4. Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pune Challenger 2024: Niki Poonacha loses to Dane Sweeny in a thriller, Mukund Sasikumar gives walkover
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga gets two-match ban for abusing umpire
    AFP
  4. Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot storms into final with a comeback win against Sweeny
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment