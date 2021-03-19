Tennis Tennis Lloyd Harris continues Dubai run into semifinals Lloyd Harris becomes the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after beating Kei Nishikori. PTI DUBAI 19 March, 2021 10:29 IST Impressive run: Lloyd Harris celebrates during his win over Kei Nishikori. - GETTY IMAGES PTI DUBAI 19 March, 2021 10:29 IST Lloyd Harris became the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after beating Kei Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to extend his run of upsets this week.SCORE CENTREThe 81st-ranked South African saved two break points in the third set before breaking Nishikori for a 5-3 lead. Harris, who also knocked out top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round, finished with 14 aces.He will next face third-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who beat Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 6-4 to reach his first tour semifinal in five months. The Canadian didn’t face a single break point in the match.In a rematch of the Rotterdam final played less than two weeks ago, Andrey Rublev beat Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-2 to set up an all-Russian semifinal against Aslan Karatsev. Rublev also beat Fucsovics in straight sets to win the Rotterdam title. Magic! @lloydharris63 becomes the first qualifier ever to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. @atptour #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/wAuTJrX3O1— Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) March 18, 2021 Karatsev upset a seeded player for the third round in a row by beating No. 16 Jannik Sinner 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2. Karatsev soared up the rankings after reaching the Australian Open semifinals on his Grand Slam main-draw debut last month. Since the start of February his only losses have come against Novak Djokovic and Thiem. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.