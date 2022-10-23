NAPLES, Italy

Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup on Sunday, the second ATP trophy of his career.

The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.

Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.

Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.

The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

Auger-Aliassime boosts ATP Finals bid with Antwerp title

Antwerp, Belgium

Felix Auger-Aliassime gave his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals a lift by winning his second title in as many weeks with victory over Sebastian Korda in Antwerp on Sunday.

The Canadian cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over his American opponent.

Auger-Aliassime occupies the last qualification spot for the season-ending event in Turin and now leads his closest challenger Taylor Fritz by 340 points.

The 22-year-old also won the tournament in Florence last weekend and has now come out on top in three of his last four finals, having lost his first eight on the ATP Tour.

Korda had knocked out former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals, but was no match for second seed Auger-Aliassime.

The ATP Finals get underway in Italy on November 13.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have qualified so far.

-With inputs from AFP