Low-level, junior tennis to return amid pandemic

The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin.All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31.READ| Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, USWNT legends among investors in new NWSL team The ITF also announced its COVID-19 protocols for its tournaments and players. That includes telling participants they shouldn't travel to tournaments if they tested positive for the virus within seven days or were exposed to anyone with the virus or its symptoms within 14 days.