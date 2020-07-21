Tennis Tennis Venus Williams to join Serena at new WTA event in Kentucky Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, will join her sister at the inaugural Top Seed Open. Reuters Kentucky 21 July, 2020 14:48 IST Seven-time Grand Slam Champion, Venus Williams. - AP Reuters Kentucky 21 July, 2020 14:48 IST Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organisers have said.The event’s organisers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown when she competes at the tournament, which begins on 10 August at the Top Seed Tennis Club. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, participated in the ongoing World Team Tennis event in West Virginia.ALSO READ | Sania Mirza to be part of five-day virtual summer festivalTwo-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens are also confirmed for the tournament.The WTA Tour is scheduled to resume in Palermo, Italy on 3 August. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos