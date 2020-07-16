Sania Mirza to be part of five-day virtual summer festival

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza will join some of the leading athletes from across the world in sharing her experiences online as a champion tennis player and a mother with Airbnb Global Olympic Festival, under the banner of the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee.

The festival begins on July 24, the day 2020 Summer Olympics was originally scheduled to et underway.

Sania, now confined to home in Hyderabad because of the Covid-19 safety guidelines, will be on the programme on July 28 and will talk about physical health and mental well-being.



The 33-year-old former World No.1 in doubles from India says that as a professional tennis player, a mother, wife and homemaker, she has to juggle and balance multiple roles.



“This has made me realize the importance of not just physical health but also mental wellbeing. For me, a good workout is not just essential to keep for my physical performance but also helps me rejuvenate my mind,” she said.



“I am excited to partner with Airbnb to share my journey of motherhood and fitness and how I got back to the game. During the experience, I will take guests through a quick functional training, share my training regime and inspire them to strike the perfect balance between wellness of the mind and body, all from the comfort of my home in Hyderabad,” Sania explained.

“At a time when it is difficult for people to gather and celebrate the exceptional performance of athletes, Airbnb is proud to host the summer festival which is a new way to experience the Olympic and Paralympic spirit online. Guests will be able to connect and interact with some of the most elite competitors within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, giving them even more reasons to cheer them on next year,” says Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia.

The other big-time athletes from across the world who will be on the programme include Olympian Simidele Adeagbo (Nigeria), Stephen Miller (Great Britain), Yusra Mardini (IOC Refugee team member in 2016 Games), Colin Jackson (athletics, Great Britain), Jackie Joyner-Kersee

(athletics, USA), Naomi Osaka (Japan), Rui Hachimura (basketball, Japan).