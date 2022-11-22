Tennis

Czech doubles legend Lucie Hradecka ends career at 37

In a pair with compatriot Andrea Hlavackova, Hradecka won the French Open in 2011 and the US Open two years later.

AFP
PRAGUE 22 November, 2022 17:12 IST
PRAGUE 22 November, 2022 17:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic.

FILE PHOTO: Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In a pair with compatriot Andrea Hlavackova, Hradecka won the French Open in 2011 and the US Open two years later.

Czech doubles specialist Lucie Hradecka on Tuesday officially ended her 18-year career in professional tennis that brought her three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals.

“It was fantastic and unexpected,” the 37-year-old told reporters in Prague, her native city. “But the body has said enough.”

In a pair with compatriot Andrea Hlavackova, Hradecka won the French Open in 2011 and the US Open two years later.

They also won silver at the London Olympics in 2012, losing to Serena and Venus Williams in the final.

Hradecka made up for that loss at this year’s US Open, her last Grand Slam tournament, when she and 17-year-old Czech Linda Noskova ousted the sisters in the first round.

Hradecka also won the mixed doubles title at the Roland Garros in 2013 with Frantisek Cermak and an Olympic bronze with Radek Stepanek at Rio 2016.

She was a part of the Czech team that won the Fed Cup six times between 2011 and 2018.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us