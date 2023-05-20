Tennis

Injured Berrettini withdraws from French Open

World number 20 Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the French Open for a second successive year on Saturday after failing to recover from an abdominal injury.

AFP
Rome 20 May, 2023 23:02 IST
FILE - Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in action.

FILE - Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The 27-year-old Italian, who suffered the injury at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, will focus on returning for the grass court season.

“I will not be ready in time for Paris so my return to the tour will be in Stuttgart,” he wrote on Instagram.

Berrettini is the defending champion at the Stuttgart event which gets underway on June 12.

He missed last year’s French Open with a hand injury 12 months after making the quarter-finals.

