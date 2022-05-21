Tennis Tennis May 21 Indian sports wrap: Sania Mirza loses Strasbourg 2022 final; Priya Mohan wins 400m gold at Geneva Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka were beaten 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 by Nicole Melchar-Martinez and Daria Saville in the doubles final of the €203,024 WTA tennis tournament in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday. Team Sportstar 21 May, 2022 20:51 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 21 May, 2022 20:51 IST TENNIS Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka were beaten 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 by Nicole Melchar-Martinez and Daria Saville in the doubles final of the €203,024 WTA tennis tournament in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday.The top seeded Indo-Czech team settled for 180 WTA points and €5,400. The champion team collected 280 points and €9.680.In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in the US, Sharmada Balu and Maria Kononova were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by the third seeds Reese Brnatmeier and Elvina Kalieva in the doubles semifinals.In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Croatia, 20-year-old Dev Javia won his maiden doubles title in the professional circuit with Lukas Pokorny of Slovakia.The results:€203,024 WTA, Strasbourg, FranceDoubles (final): Nicole Melichar-Martinez (US) & Daria Saville (Aus) bt Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza 5-7, 7-5, [10-6].$60,000 ITF women, Pelham, USDoubles (semifinals): Reese Brantmeier & Elvina Kalieva (US) bt Maria Kononova (Rus) & Sharmada Balu 6-4, 6-4.$25,000 ITF women, Montemor-O-Novo, PortugalDoubles (semifinals): Alana Parnaby (Aus) & Prarthana Thombare bt Julie Belgraver (Fra) & Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-4; Frnacisca Jorge & Matilde Jorge (Por) w.o. Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) & Sowjanya Bavisetti.$25,000 ITF men, Osijek, CroatiaDoubles (final): Lukas Pokorny (Svk) & Dev Javia bt Luka Mikrut & Mili Poljicak (Cro) 7-6(3), 3-6, [10-8]; Semifinals: Lukas & Dev bt Simon Carr (Irl) & Matyas Fuele (Hun) 6-2, 6-3.- Kamesh Srinivasan ATHLETICS Priya H. Mohan, the under-20 Worlds relay bronze medallist, surprised Olympian Lemmens Silke and won the 400m gold with 52.93s at the CSI League National inter-club athletics meet in Geneva on Saturday.Silke, the Swiss national indoor champion who had run the women’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and World Relays last year, came with a personal best 52.09s but finished second behind Priya in 53.45s.For 19-year-old Priya, who is supported by JSW Sports, it was her third competition of her first European tour in the senior category. She had finished fifth in a meet at Montgeron in 53.18s and had won the 200m ‘B’ race with 24.29s at Fontainblueau – both in France – last week.SABLE FOURTHMeanwhile Olympian Avinash Sable, the national record holder, finished fourth in the men’s 3000m steeple chase with 8:25.82s at the USA Distance Classic at Walnut, California. Canada’s John Gay, whose personal best is a shade slower than Sable’s 8:16.21s, won the gold in 8:24.27. - Stan Rayan Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :