May 21 Indian sports wrap: Sania Mirza loses Strasbourg 2022 final; Priya Mohan wins 400m gold at Geneva

TENNIS

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka were beaten 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 by Nicole Melchar-Martinez and Daria Saville in the doubles final of the €203,024 WTA tennis tournament in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday.

The top seeded Indo-Czech team settled for 180 WTA points and €5,400. The champion team collected 280 points and €9.680.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in the US, Sharmada Balu and Maria Kononova were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by the third seeds Reese Brnatmeier and Elvina Kalieva in the doubles semifinals.

In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Croatia, 20-year-old Dev Javia won his maiden doubles title in the professional circuit with Lukas Pokorny of Slovakia.

The results:

€203,024 WTA, Strasbourg, France

Doubles (final): Nicole Melichar-Martinez (US) & Daria Saville (Aus) bt Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza 5-7, 7-5, [10-6]. $60,000 ITF women, Pelham, US

Doubles (semifinals): Reese Brantmeier & Elvina Kalieva (US) bt Maria Kononova (Rus) & Sharmada Balu 6-4, 6-4.



$25,000 ITF women, Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal

Doubles (semifinals): Alana Parnaby (Aus) & Prarthana Thombare bt Julie Belgraver (Fra) & Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-4; Frnacisca Jorge & Matilde Jorge (Por) w.o. Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) & Sowjanya Bavisetti.



$25,000 ITF men, Osijek, Croatia

Doubles (final): Lukas Pokorny (Svk) & Dev Javia bt Luka Mikrut & Mili Poljicak (Cro) 7-6(3), 3-6, [10-8]; Semifinals: Lukas & Dev bt Simon Carr (Irl) & Matyas Fuele (Hun) 6-2, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

Priya H. Mohan, the under-20 Worlds relay bronze medallist, surprised Olympian Lemmens Silke and won the 400m gold with 52.93s at the CSI League National inter-club athletics meet in Geneva on Saturday.

Silke, the Swiss national indoor champion who had run the women’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and World Relays last year, came with a personal best 52.09s but finished second behind Priya in 53.45s.

For 19-year-old Priya, who is supported by JSW Sports, it was her third competition of her first European tour in the senior category. She had finished fifth in a meet at Montgeron in 53.18s and had won the 200m ‘B’ race with 24.29s at Fontainblueau – both in France – last week.

SABLE FOURTH

Meanwhile Olympian Avinash Sable, the national record holder, finished fourth in the men’s 3000m steeple chase with 8:25.82s at the USA Distance Classic at Walnut, California. Canada’s John Gay, whose personal best is a shade slower than Sable’s 8:16.21s, won the gold in 8:24.27.

- Stan Rayan