MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final

Medvedev, who joined the exclusive club of players to have beaten Djokovic in a Grand Slam final with his victory at the US Open in 2021, was unable to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 07:32 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Finalist Daniil Medvedev of Russia and champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia shake hands during the ceremony following their Men’s Singles Final match.
Finalist Daniil Medvedev of Russia and champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia shake hands during the ceremony following their Men’s Singles Final match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Finalist Daniil Medvedev of Russia and champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia shake hands during the ceremony following their Men’s Singles Final match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Daniil Medvedev lavished praise on Novak Djokovic after the Serbian star defeated the Russian at the US Open on Sunday for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

Medvedev, who joined the exclusive club of players to have beaten Djokovic in a Grand Slam final with his victory at the US Open in 2021, was unable to repeat the feat on Sunday.

RELATED | WATCH - Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open title

Speaking after Djokovic completed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory to capture his fourth US Open crown, Medvedev revealed how the Serbian great had treated him earlier in his career.

“When we first played I was probably 500th in the world. And he was super kind to me,” Medvedev said.

“Nothing special, but he treated me like a normal person. And he still does. Nothing changed: 24, 30, 12 Grand Slams? Nothing changes.

“And I think that’s something great about a person you can say.”

Medvedev said that beating Djokovic at the US Open final was the greatest achievement of his career to date.

“From one side I can say, and really I find this amazing, that I beat Novak in a Grand Slam final, which probably at this moment is the pinnacle of my career,” he said.

“At the same time, maybe if he and Rafa (Nadal) didn’t exist ... I played five finals against them and I only managed to win one. I don’t know if it’s good or bad. But you know, [Djokovic] pushes me to be better.”

Medvedev meanwhile was left ruing his inability to level Sunday’s final at one set apiece after holding a set point in a gripping, 104-minute second set.

Instead, Djokovic saved the set point and forced a tie-break which he would go on to win to take a stranglehold on the match.

“Should have won it,” Medvedev said of the second set. “Should have won it, but sometimes tennis is not that easy.

“Second set was the best set I played and I didn’t win it. So that’s why it’s kind of normal that the match went that way.

“Because first and third he was kind of better and not much to say. If I’d won the second, it maybe could have been a different game.

“If I wanted to win the match, I had to win that set.”

Medvedev had produced a scintillating display to upset defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

But he acknowledged that trying to replicate that quality of performance 48 hours later had been a bridge too far.

“It’s not easy to repeat, because against Carlos I played one of best matches of my life,” Medvedev said.

“I mean, against Novak here two years ago it’s kind of in the same category. It’s not that easy to repeat it day in, day out.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Novak Djokovic /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  2. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad; Southee, Williamson return
    AP
  4. IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lionel Messi to travel with Argentina but uncertain for game against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  2. US Open 2023: Dabrowski and Routliffe win women’s doubles title
    Reuters
  3. WATCH - Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open title
    AFP
  4. US Open 2023, Day 14 Results: Djokovic wins men’s title, Dabrowski-Routliffe become women’s doubles champions
    Team Sportstar
  5. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open: Medvedev salutes ‘great’ Djokovic after final
    AFP
  2. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad; Southee, Williamson return
    AP
  4. IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lionel Messi to travel with Argentina but uncertain for game against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment