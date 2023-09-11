US Open 2023, Day 14 Results: Djokovic wins men’s title, Dabrowski-Routliffe become women’s doubles champions

Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open title in New York on Sunday.

Second-seeded Serbian Djokovic beat third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to become the oldest men’s champion in the Open Era at the age of 36. He also equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

In women’s doubles, the 16th-seeded Canadian-Kiwi pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated the 12th-seeded German-Russian duo of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva to win the title.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 14 of US Open 2023:

Men’s Singles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE [2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3

Women’s Doubles Final