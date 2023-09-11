MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day 14 Results: Djokovic wins men’s title, Dabrowski-Routliffe become women’s doubles champions

US Open 2023, Day 14 Results: While Novak Djokovic won the men’s singles title, the Canadian-Kiwi pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe clinched the women’s doubles crown on Sunday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 06:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles title at the US Open on Sunday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles title at the US Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Mike Segar
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles title at the US Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open title in New York on Sunday.

Second-seeded Serbian Djokovic beat third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to become the oldest men’s champion in the Open Era at the age of 36. He also equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

In women’s doubles, the 16th-seeded Canadian-Kiwi pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated the 12th-seeded German-Russian duo of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva to win the title.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 14 of US Open 2023:

Men’s Singles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3

Women’s Doubles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[16] GABRIELA DABROWSKI (CAN)/ERIN ROUTLIFFE (NZL) [12] LAURA SIEGEMUND (GER)/VERA ZVONAREVA 7-6(9), 6-3

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic /

Daniil Medvedev

