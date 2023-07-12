MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev vs Eubanks, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev and Eubanks have faced each other only once before - in the quarterfinals of this year’s Miami Open where the Russian emerged victorious.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 13:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Daniil Medvedev (left) faces Christopher Eubanks (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Daniil Medvedev (left) faces Christopher Eubanks (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev (left) faces Christopher Eubanks (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Third seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be the last one on Court 1 on the tenth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Daniil Medvedev and Christopher Eubanks will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 7:30PM IST.

Former World No. 1 Medvedev hasn’t faced much trouble in reaching his first-ever quarterfinal at the grass Major. He cruised through his first two matches before finally dropping a set against Marton Fucsovics in the third round. His round-of-16 clash ended abruptly when his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka, who was trailing 4-6, 2-6, retired due to injury.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, is one of the three Russian men who have reached the last-eight stage this year. While his compatriots Andrey Rublev and Roman Safiullin were knocked out by Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, respectively, Medvedev still has a chance to go one step further.

His next opponent is Christopher Eubanks, an unseeded American. Eubanks, who made his Wimbledon debut this year, has been in the form of his life. He won his first ATP Tour title at Mallorca prior to the Championships. At the grass Major, he beat the British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in the second round. However, his biggest win came in the round of 16 where he defeated fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Medvedev: 1 | Eubanks: 0

Medvedev and Eubanks have faced each other only one - in the quarterfinals of this year’s Miami Open where the Russian won 6-3, 7-5.

