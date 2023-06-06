Magazine

Miyu Kato loses women’s doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid

Published : Jun 06, 2023 22:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Miyu Kato, of Japan, right, in action with her partner Aldila Sutjiadi, of Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.

Kato’s partner in women’s doubles, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, did received her money and points for reaching the third round in that competition.

French Open tournament referee Remy Azemar made the rulings on penalties. Azemar decided that the ball kid was hit inadvertently and Kato was permitted to continue in mixed doubles with Tim Pütz; they are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday.

‘I don’t support the war, I don’t support Lukashenko’: Sabalenka

On Sunday, in the third round of women’s doubles, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball kid, who was not looking in the Japanese player’s direction while heading off the court.

At first, chair umpire Alexandre Juge only issued a warning to Kato. But after Azemar and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McEwen went to Court 14 to look into what happened, Kato and Sutjiadi defaulted the match.

That made Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain the winners.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
