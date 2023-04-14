Tennis

Monte Carlo Masters: Rublev downs Struff to reach semifinals

Reuters
MONACO 14 April, 2023 16:59 IST
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, 6/1, 7/6, in their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, 6/1, 7/6, in their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters quarterfinals.

Russian Andrey Rublev overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1 7-6(5) victory on Friday.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world number 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

He will face either American Taylor Fritz or defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place on Sunday’s final.

