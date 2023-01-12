Australian Open 2023, men’s singles draw: Nadal to begin title defense against Draper, could face Medvedev in quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open in a repeat of last year’s final, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Nadal had beaten Medvedev in five sets to win the title, his 21st Major, in 2022. He took his tally of Grand Slam titles to 22 by winning the French Open in June.

Nadal begins his title defense against Great Britain’s Jack Draper while Medvedev, a two-time finalist, faces USA’s Marcos Giron in the opening round.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 tournament due to him being unvaccinated against COVID-19, will be up against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round. Djokovic could face Russia’s Andrey Rublev at the last-eight stage.

Other potential quarterfinal clashes are - Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece vs Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and USA’s Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud of Norway.

Five-time runner-up and former World No. 1 Andy Murray was drawn to face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round.

Here’s a list of some first-round matches to watch out: