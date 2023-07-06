On this day, Wimbledon: “There is a new man at the helm of men’s tennis”- Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer in epic 2008 final

Neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal, two of the biggest tennis stars in the sport’s history, is present at Wimbledon for the first time since 1998.

Federer, who holds the men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles, retired from professional tennis last year in September. Two-time champion Nadal is recovering from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January and will not return till 2024.

15-year anniversary of THAT Wimbledon final

One of Nadal’s Wimbledon titles came on this day 15 years ago when he beat Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in a four hours 48 minutes long final in 2008.

The Spaniard had lost to the Swiss maestro in the summit clash of the previous two editions. While 2006 triumph came for Federer with a 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-3 scoreline, he was pushed harder the next year before prevailing 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2.

However, in 2008, Nadal was more determined than ever to finally conquer grass. After dominating Federer (6-1, 6-3, 6-0) in the French Open final, the Spaniard was there at Queens’ for the tune-up event in London. There, he beat Novak Djokovic 7-6(6), 7-5 in the final to claim his first title on grass.

Scenes we'll never forget.



Head over to the official #Wimbledon YouTube page to relive the entire 2008 final in full: https://t.co/JalRGBnu4dpic.twitter.com/qhqpL1jD2C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

For the third straight year, Federer and Nadal were the top two seeds at Wimbledon and therefore, another exciting summit clash was on the cards. Both players reached the final without facing much trouble.

The final on July 6 started later than the scheduled time due to rain. Nadal took the opening set 6-4 and came back from 1-4 down in the second set to clinch it with the same scoreline. Federer, looking for a men’s record-breaking sixth straight Wimbledon title, was just one set away from the defeat.

Rain continued to interrupt play in the third and fourth sets, which Federer eventually bagged 7-6(5) and 7-6(8), saving two match points in the latter.

It all boiled down to one set. Both players held their serve till 7-7 in the decider. As the light began to fade and threatened the final to be stopped and resumed the next day, Nadal broke Federer after the Swiss sent a forehand long while trying to save fourth break point in the game.

Nadal managed to successfully serve for the championship and claimed his maiden Wimbledon title. It was the last final majorly affected by rain as the organisers had installed a retractable roof at Centre Court by the 2009 edition.