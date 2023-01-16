Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Nadal beats injured Draper to reach second round

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, will next face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round.

Reuters
16 January, 2023 13:22 IST
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point in his round one singles match against Jack Draper of Great Britain.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point in his round one singles match against Jack Draper of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion Rafael Nadal dropped a set but prevailed in a battle of fitness against Jack Draper to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 over the injured Briton.

Fellow left-hander Draper played superb tennis to level the match at a set all but the 21-year-old soon developed leg troubles and was left groaning in pain as Nadal closed out the match on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal was broken first game of the final set when Draper punished a dubious attempted drop-shot with a winner but the Spaniard won the next six games in succession to claim the match as the ailing Briton bowed out swinging.

