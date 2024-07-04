MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

Osaka said she was unsure what her schedule would look like but said the Olympics in Paris, starting later this month, would be a priority.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 10:50 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Naomi Osaka during her second round defeat in the Wimbledon.
Naomi Osaka during her second round defeat in the Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Naomi Osaka during her second round defeat in the Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Osaka rapidly switched her focus to the Paris Olympics after a chastening early exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday at the hands of America’s Emma Navarro.

The Japanese superstar, playing at the All England Club for the first time since 2019, went down 6-4, 6-1 in her second-round match on Centre Court in less than an hour.

The players were locked at 3-3 in the first set before the four-time Grand Slam champion lost her way.

Osaka admitted she had been short of confidence.

“Honestly, I feel like even though in the beginning it was kind of like we were trading games, I don’t know why, I didn’t feel fully confident in myself,” she said.

“I didn’t feel like I was playing that well. I guess, like, those doubts started trickling in a lot into my game. Obviously the second set wasn’t that great.”

Navarro, 17th in the world rankings, broke to love in the seventh game and went on to take the first set.

She tightened the screw in the second set, breaking twice to race into a 4-0 lead and repeated the feat again to seal the match.

Osaka’s win over Diane Parry in the opening round on Monday was her first at Wimbledon since 2018.

Now she is ranked at 113 having only returned to the tour in January after giving birth to one-year-old daughter Shai last year.

Osaka said she was not sure what her schedule would look like but said the Olympics in Paris, starting later this month, would be a priority.

She reached the third round of the Tokyo Games, held in 2021.

The tennis tournament in Paris is taking place on the clay courts of Roland Garros, where Osaka held a match point against eventual champion and world number one Iga Swiatek at the recent French Open.

READ | Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win

“Since I’m out so early, I really want to take the time and train for the Olympics because I do want to do well,” she said.

“I do know that my last clay court match was really good. So I might end up liking that surface a lot more than grass now.

“As far as the schedule, I don’t really know too much yet. I think I’m just going to go home and, I guess, see what Shai is doing and then plan from there.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

Paris Olympics /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO
    AFP
  3. Glamorgan falls short in historic run chase of 593, match tied
    AFP
  4. In Pictures: Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi doubtful for Argentina ahead of Copa America quarterfinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, July 4 schedule: Murray in men’s doubles action; Djokovic, Swiatek play in second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO
    AFP
  3. Glamorgan falls short in historic run chase of 593, match tied
    AFP
  4. In Pictures: Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi doubtful for Argentina ahead of Copa America quarterfinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment