Glamorgan falls short in historic run chase of 593, match tied

The Welsh county dramatically levelled the scores in the Division Two match, which left last man Jamie McIlroy requiring just a single off the final ball of the match to get them over the line.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 10:06 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
James Bracey of Gloucestershire plays a shot during the County Championship match against Glamorgan.
James Bracey of Gloucestershire plays a shot during the County Championship match against Glamorgan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James Bracey of Gloucestershire plays a shot during the County Championship match against Glamorgan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Glamorgan fell agonisingly short in its pursuit of a world-record chase of 593 on Wednesday as its English County Championship match against Gloucestershire ended in a tie.

The Welsh county dramatically levelled the scores in the Division Two match, which left last man Jamie McIlroy requiring just a single off the final ball of the match to get them over the line.

However, he edged Ajeet Singh Dale’s delivery and was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper James Bracey to spark scenes of mayhem among delighted home supporters in Cheltenham.

Captain Sam Northeast top-scored with a brilliant 187, and Australia star Marnus Labuschagne made 119 to give Glamorgan a chance of eclipsing the highest successful run chase of all time in first-class cricket.

That mark was set by West Zone in a Duleep Trophy match against South Zone in India in February 2010. West Zone made 541-7 in chasing 536.

Gloucestershire’s bowlers held their nerve under extreme pressure as Matt Taylor took three for 120, including the crucial wicket of Northeast.

Mason Crane scored 43 not out, but Singh Dale delivered the crushing blow to the visitors at the death.

Glamorgan registered the highest fourth-innings score in any first-class match played in England and the third best of all time.

Related Topics

Glamorgan /

Gloucestershire

