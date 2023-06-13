Magazine

Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round

The Australian, who lost last year’s Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, seemed to be bothered by his knee, but fired 15 aces in defeat.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 22:22 IST , Stuttgart - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action.
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios crashed out in the first round of the ATP Stuttgart grass tournament on Tuesday, losing to China’s Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3 in his first tour match since October.

The 70-minute loss to the world number 64 came after Kyrgios missed seven months of play and underwent a knee procedure after withdrawing before his first match at the Australian Open in January.

ALSO READ
Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months

“This was my first time on the grass in an ATP match,” Wu said. “The last time was Wimbledon juniors six years ago.

“I’m very happy to have played Nick in the first round, he’s one of the best players on grass.

“He aced me so much. The key for me was to stay cool, stay patient and find a way.”

Kyrgios reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart a year ago, losing to Andy Murray.

The Australian, who lost last year’s Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, seemed to be bothered by his knee, but fired 15 aces in defeat.

Wu, coached by former Australian Open runner-up Marcos Baghdatis, in February became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title in Dallas.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round
    AFP
  2. US sprinter Tori Bowie died during labour, says reports
    AFP
  3. IOA forms ad-hoc committee for volleyball
    Stan Rayan
  4. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands finds end-of-season energy as it chases Nations League
    Reuters
Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
