Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months

The 17-year-old Naef, making her Tour-level debut, came from a set and a break down to beat seven-time Major winner Venus as her sister and 23-time Major winner Serena watched the match from the stands.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 21:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams
FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Venus Williams lost to Swiss teenager and fellow wildcard Celine Naef 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6 on Tuesday in the opening round of Libema Open, a WTA250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, in her first match in five months.

Former world number one Venus, who turns 43 on Saturday, suffered a hamstring injury during a tournament in Auckland in January and had not played since then.

The 17-year-old Naef, making her Tour-level debut, came from a set and a break down to beat the seven-time Major winner as her sister and 23-time Major winner Serena, watched the match from the stands.

Related Topics

WTA /

Venus Williams /

Serena Williams /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup: Stimac not impressed with India’s latest showing
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA makes first payment from finance house aiming to help small clubs
    AP
  5. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meet Theertha Shashank, young talent nurtured by Mirza duo
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rosmalen Grass Court Championships: Former Wimbledon finalist Raonic wins after two years out
    AFP
  4. Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years
    AFP
  5. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 with French Open win; Nadal out of top 100
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup: Stimac not impressed with India’s latest showing
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA makes first payment from finance house aiming to help small clubs
    AP
  5. Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness
    Divyakriti Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment