Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months

Venus Williams lost to Swiss teenager and fellow wildcard Celine Naef 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6 on Tuesday in the opening round of Libema Open, a WTA250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, in her first match in five months.
Former world number one Venus, who turns 43 on Saturday, suffered a hamstring injury during a tournament in Auckland in January and had not played since then.
The 17-year-old Naef, making her Tour-level debut, came from a set and a break down to beat the seven-time Major winner as her sister and 23-time Major winner Serena, watched the match from the stands.
