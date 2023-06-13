Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months

Published : Jun 13, 2023 21:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Venus Williams lost to Swiss teenager and fellow wildcard Celine Naef 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6 on Tuesday in the opening round of Libema Open, a WTA250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, in her first match in five months.

Former world number one Venus, who turns 43 on Saturday, suffered a hamstring injury during a tournament in Auckland in January and had not played since then.

One to remember 💜



Celine Naef secures her first-ever win on the Hologic WTA Tour with her win over Williams, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2!#LibemaOpenpic.twitter.com/yKLF3wWMey — wta (@WTA) June 13, 2023

The 17-year-old Naef, making her Tour-level debut, came from a set and a break down to beat the seven-time Major winner as her sister and 23-time Major winner Serena, watched the match from the stands.