MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India continues strong run, beats Korea 2-1

India will play New Zealand in the last league match on Saturday. New Zealand’s two wins have come against Taiwan and Pacific Oceania so far.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 17:50 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India had won a thriller doubles against Taiwan on Thursday, surviving three match points, to keep its hopes alive of qualifying to the World Group play-off.
India had won a thriller doubles against Taiwan on Thursday, surviving three match points, to keep its hopes alive of qualifying to the World Group play-off. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India had won a thriller doubles against Taiwan on Thursday, surviving three match points, to keep its hopes alive of qualifying to the World Group play-off. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team continued with its strong performance and beat Korea 2-1 in the penultimate league match of the Asia-Oceania group-1 Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of Changsha, China, on Friday.

Once again, Rutuja Bhosale gave India a robust start by beating Sohyun Park for the loss of four games. Ankita Raina was beaten in the second singles by Sujeong Jang in straight sets, but combined with Prarthana Thombare to win the decisive doubles.

India had won a thriller doubles against Taiwan on Thursday, surviving three match points, to keep its hopes alive of qualifying to the World Group play-off.

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round

India will play New Zealand in the last league match on Saturday. New Zealand’s two wins have come against Taiwan and Pacific Oceania so far.

China was firmly placed on top in the six-team competition and will play Korea in the last league match.

The results (league):
India bt Korea 2-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Sohyun Park 6-2, 6-2; Ankita Raina lost to Sujeong Jang 2-6, 3-6; Ankita & Prarthana Thombare bt Kim Dabin & Sohyun Park 6-4, 6-4).

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

Rutuja Bhosale /

Ankita Raina /

Prarthana Thombare

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
    AP
  2. RR vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Tewatia, Rashid cameos hand Gujarat thrilling win over Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India continues strong run, beats Korea 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Bumrah’s fifer, Kishan and SKY’s fifties script Mumbai’s easy win over Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against Lucknow Super Giants; Preview and predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India continues strong run, beats Korea 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti, storms into quarterfinals with straight-set win
    Reuters
  3. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    PTI
  4. Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei 2-1
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
    AP
  2. RR vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Tewatia, Rashid cameos hand Gujarat thrilling win over Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India continues strong run, beats Korea 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Bumrah’s fifer, Kishan and SKY’s fifties script Mumbai’s easy win over Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against Lucknow Super Giants; Preview and predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment