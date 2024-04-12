MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ishan Kishan: I had taken off and when you take an off, a lot of it gets spoken about on social media

It was Ishan’s swashbuckling 34-ball 69 at the top that set the tone for Mumbai Indians’ overhauling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 195/8. It kind of brought Ishan, the diminutive dasher, into headlines for his on-field exploits.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 18:48 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
With so much water having flown under the river ever since he left India’s squad midway through the tour to South Africa last December, Ishan Kishan insisted he had “nothing to prove to anyone”.
With so much water having flown under the river ever since he left India’s squad midway through the tour to South Africa last December, Ishan Kishan insisted he had “nothing to prove to anyone”. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

With so much water having flown under the river ever since he left India’s squad midway through the tour to South Africa last December, Ishan Kishan insisted he had “nothing to prove to anyone”. | Photo Credit: AP

He may have returned to the Wankhede Stadium almost a month ago for the Indian Premier League (IPL) but for the first time in months did Ishan Kishan felt like having been at home.

It was his swashbuckling 34-ball 69 at the top that set the tone for Mumbai Indians’ overhauling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 195/8 with 27 balls to spare. It kind of brought Ishan, the diminutive dasher, into headlines for his on-field exploits.

Seldom did he make a public appearance all through the first quarter of the year. In fact, when he was missing in action even from the Ranji Trophy, it resulted in Ishan being omitted from the BCCI’s central contracts list.

“I was practising as well as I could. I had taken off and when you take an off, a lot of it gets spoken about on social media,” he said during a media interaction on Thursday night.

“What we can do is that if you have taken time for yourself, use it the best way possible for yourself, I have learned that you do not have to add pressure on yourself about these things which are not in your hands. You have to figure out the controllables and the uncontrollables.”

The usage of sporting jargon by a usually bubbly and chirpy Ishan may surprise a few but his onslaught against a toothless RCB attack was on the expected lines.

With so much water having flown under the river ever since he left India’s squad midway through the tour to South Africa last December, Ishan insisted he had “nothing to prove to anyone” and he is doing his best to segregate between helping Mumbai Indians qualify for the Playoffs and staking a claim in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

“This is where getting a good mindset works. The Ishan Kishan of the past would not have left the balls alone if the bowling was good in the first two overs. But with time I have learned that a 20-over game is also very long and you can take your time and move forward while keeping the belief in yourself,” he said.

“The World Cup (selection), it is not in my hands and I am taking things very easy right now. You have to take one match at a time. One needs to understand that a lot is not in the hands of the players. It’s a very long tournament and you do not want to overstep.”

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Ishan Kishan /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishan Kishan: I had taken off and when you take an off, a lot of it gets spoken about on social media
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul to toss coin at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tiger begins long walk for Masters history as play resumes
    AFP
  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Tsitsipas advances to semifinals with straight-set win over Khachanov
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Ishan Kishan: I had taken off and when you take an off, a lot of it gets spoken about on social media
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. LSG vs DC Toss LIVE Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals’ RishabH Pant to flip coin at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul to toss coin at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ishan Kishan: I had taken off and when you take an off, a lot of it gets spoken about on social media
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul to toss coin at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Leskovic back for HFC v KBFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tiger begins long walk for Masters history as play resumes
    AFP
  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Tsitsipas advances to semifinals with straight-set win over Khachanov
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment