Tennis Tennis Kyrgios fined $25,000 by ATP for Indian Wells outbursts Following his defeat to Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells, Nick Kyrgios smashed his racket into the ground and it bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. He also swore at a fan during the match as he repeatedly clashed with the crowd and the chair umpire. Reuters 26 March, 2022 09:39 IST Nick Kyrgios was fined $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $5,000 for an audible obscenity, an ATP spokesperson said in a statement. - AP Reuters 26 March, 2022 09:39 IST Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $25,000 for nearly hitting a ball boy after smashing his racket and yelling an audible obscenity during his Indian Wells loss to Rafael Nadal earlier this month, the governing body ATP said on Friday.Following his 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 defeat, Kyrgios smashed his racket into the ground and it bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. The 28-year-old also swore at a fan during the match as he repeatedly clashed with the crowd and the chair umpire.RELATED| Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal Kyrgios was fined $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $5,000 for an audible obscenity, an ATP spokesperson said in a statement.Nadal said after the match that the ATP needed to review things and make decisions to avoid a repeat of similar incidents and a number of players have called for stiffer penalties to curb outbursts after a series of incidents in recent matches.American Jenson Brooksby threw his racket in frustration and accidentally hit a ball boy during his first-round win over Federico Coria at this week's Miami Open, for which he received a point penalty instead of a default.RELATED| 'Be quiet': Kyrgios hits out at fan behaviour during Indian Wells defeat Last month, world number four Alexander Zverev received a one-year probation following an expletive-filled tantrum at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, where he smashed his racket against the umpire's chair and verbally abused him.Zverev, who was expelled from the tournament, was fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money before being handed a suspended eight-week ban and being fined an extra $25,000 by the ATP following a review. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :