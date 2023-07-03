MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Wimbledon 2023: Who replaced Nick Kyrgios after his withdrawal

Fabian Marozsan replaced Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of Wimbledon on Monday after the Australian, last year’s runner-up, pulled out of the tournament due to wrist injury.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 18:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.
FILE PHOTO: Fabian Marozsan of Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fabian Marozsan of Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Fabian Marozsan replaced Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of Wimbledon on Monday after the Australian, last year’s runner-up, pulled out of the tournament due to wrist injury.

Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan made it to the lucky loser draw as one of the four highest-ranked players who lost in the final round of qualifying. However, luck favoured Japan’s Taro Daniel and Yosuke Watanuki, and USA’s Michael Mmoh as all three of them got into the main draw as lucky losers despite being ranked lower than Marozsan, who is World No. 96.

But on the eve of the tournament, Kyrgios wrote on Instagram, “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year.”

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Marozsan faces two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist David Goffin of Belgium in the opening round later on Monday.

