Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships

Andrey Rublev defeated Max Purcell in straight sets in the opening round, marking the return of the Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon on Monday.

The Russian and Belarusian players were banned from participating at last year’s edition of the grass Major after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In response to the ban, the ATP and WTA Tours decided to strip the Grand Slam of ranking points. While the war still continues, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club decided to reverse the ban this year.

Smooth sailing ⛵️@AndreyRublev97 is through to the second round defeating Max Purcell, 6-3 7-5 6-4 💪#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/PZeoqqLaqF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

Seventh-seeded Rublev, one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men’s and women’s singles draws, beat Australian World No. 64 Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes. In the second round, Rublev faces either French teenager Luca Van Assche or fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.

“Very happy to be back here after two years,” Rublev said on court. “I’m happy to win my first match. To play in London it’s a special feeling. To play at 11am and have a full stadium it’s doubly special.”

This is Rublev’s fourth appearance at The Championships with his best result being a fourth-round finish in 2021.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the highest-ranked male Russian player, opens his campaign against local wildcard Arthur Fery on Tuesday.

As part of their return, players from Russia and Belarus are playing as neutrals and must sign a “waiver” pledging not to support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Players are not allowed to receive state funding or have sponsorship from Russian or Belarusian companies.

