MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships

The Russian and Belarusian players were banned from participating at last year’s edition of the grass Major after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 17:21 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Russia’s Andrey Rublev reacts during his first-round match against Australia’s Max Purcell in The Championships at Wimbledon, London on Monday.
Russia’s Andrey Rublev reacts during his first-round match against Australia’s Max Purcell in The Championships at Wimbledon, London on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Andrey Rublev reacts during his first-round match against Australia’s Max Purcell in The Championships at Wimbledon, London on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andrey Rublev defeated Max Purcell in straight sets in the opening round, marking the return of the Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon on Monday.

The Russian and Belarusian players were banned from participating at last year’s edition of the grass Major after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In response to the ban, the ATP and WTA Tours decided to strip the Grand Slam of ranking points. While the war still continues, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club decided to reverse the ban this year.

Seventh-seeded Rublev, one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men’s and women’s singles draws, beat Australian World No. 64 Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes. In the second round, Rublev faces either French teenager Luca Van Assche or fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.

“Very happy to be back here after two years,” Rublev said on court. “I’m happy to win my first match. To play in London it’s a special feeling. To play at 11am and have a full stadium it’s doubly special.”

This is Rublev’s fourth appearance at The Championships with his best result being a fourth-round finish in 2021.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the highest-ranked male Russian player, opens his campaign against local wildcard Arthur Fery on Tuesday.

As part of their return, players from Russia and Belarus are playing as neutrals and must sign a “waiver” pledging not to support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Players are not allowed to receive state funding or have sponsorship from Russian or Belarusian companies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

Andrey Rublev /

Max Purcell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swimming Nationals 2023 Day 2: Aryan, Hashika, Anannya break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Who replaced Nick Kyrgios after his withdrawal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Meet Minnu Mani, Kerala’s first-ever entrant in Indian women’s team
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Five players to watch out in Super Six stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Who replaced Nick Kyrgios after his withdrawal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini is staying off social media to avoid positive words
    AP
  4. Why did Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Wimbledon 2023?
    Reuters
  5. Top seed Alcaraz confident ahead of Wimbledon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swimming Nationals 2023 Day 2: Aryan, Hashika, Anannya break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Who replaced Nick Kyrgios after his withdrawal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Meet Minnu Mani, Kerala’s first-ever entrant in Indian women’s team
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Five players to watch out in Super Six stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment