MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24

Djokovic went past Rafa Nadal’s tally of 22 Slams when he won the French Open last month and, though his old Spanish rival will not be challenging for titles this year due to injury, Djokovic has no plans to put his feet up and relax.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 23:37 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the press conference ahead of Wimbledon.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the press conference ahead of Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the press conference ahead of Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic is not resting on his laurels after claiming the all-time men’s record with his 23rd Grand Slam title last month and the Serbian said on Saturday that he is already eyeing number 24 at Wimbledon where he is the defending champion.

Djokovic went past Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Slams when he won the French Open last month and, though his old Spanish rival will not be challenging for titles this year due to injury, Djokovic has no plans to put his feet up and relax.

The 36-year-old has won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles at the All England Club. He also now sits just one Grand Slam behind Margaret Court who won a record 24.

“I don’t feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis,” Djokovic told reporters.

READ - Wimbledon 2023, July 3 order of play: Djokovic takes on Cachin; Swiatek, Venus and Gauff in action

“As long as there’s that drive, I know that I’m able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I’ll have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach.

“So far there’s still the drive. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn’t really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy.”

Djokovic said that although he was proud of his historic achievement, life as a professional player demands that kind of mentality and intensity as he looks to win as many majors as he can before his body can take no more.

“If you really want to have a chance and have a go at more slam titles, you need to maintain that concentration and devotion,” he said.

“I want to try to use every Grand Slam opportunity I have at this stage where I’m feeling good in my body, feeling motivated and playing very good tennis, to try to get more.”

Djokovic comes into Wimbledon as the second seed this year with 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz now world number one after his first title on grass at Queen’s. However, that does not faze the Serbian.

“I think for someone his age, it’s impressive, everything he (Alcaraz) is doing. With his team, of course, he’s got Juan Carlos Ferrero, former world number one, in his corner who can guide him and mentor him,” Djokovic said.

“For me, I don’t need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter Slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title.

“So whoever I get to face across the net, it doesn’t make a difference for me. I need to do what I need to do.”

Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon title defence against Argentina’s 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic /

Rafael Nadal /

Roger Federer /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: England needs 257 runs to beat Australia on final day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Keys, Cerundolo win titles in Eastbourne
    AP
  3. TNPL: Sunny Sandhu, spinners set up Salem win vs Tiruppur
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title in doubles at Mallorca Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
  2. Eubanks brushes aside Mannarino in Mallorca for first title
    AFP
  3. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
  4. Murray surprised by lack of female coaches, questions ATP’s Saudi plans
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon: Jabeur looks to make ‘greater memories’ after 2022 final run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: England needs 257 runs to beat Australia on final day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Keys, Cerundolo win titles in Eastbourne
    AP
  3. TNPL: Sunny Sandhu, spinners set up Salem win vs Tiruppur
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title in doubles at Mallorca Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment